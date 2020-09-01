Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $636,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.56.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $255.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

