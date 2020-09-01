Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,647 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

CARR stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

