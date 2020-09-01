Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,508 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PE. Citigroup upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

