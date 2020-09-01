Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 84.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $25,862.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $817,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,240 shares of company stock worth $3,219,585. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

