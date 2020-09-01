Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

