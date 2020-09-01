Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

In related news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.97 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $956,420 and sold 285,870 shares worth $35,798,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

