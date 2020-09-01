Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

NYSE BXP opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

