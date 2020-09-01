Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,374 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.