Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.16 and a beta of 1.14. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $183.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

