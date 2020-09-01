Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $953,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,383,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,067 shares of company stock worth $6,336,543. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.