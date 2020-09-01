Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,803,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

