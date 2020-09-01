Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.30.

COUP opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $337.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.