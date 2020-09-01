PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on OFC. Citigroup raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

