Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after buying an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after buying an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after buying an additional 390,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 286,942 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 350,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 243,460 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

CE stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

