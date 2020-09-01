Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,496 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of POR opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

