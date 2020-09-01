Amalgamated Bank Has $382,000 Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.