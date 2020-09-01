Amalgamated Bank Sells 558 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Fabrinet stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

