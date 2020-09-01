Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC opened at $220.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $224.76.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $599,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,224,509.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,002. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

