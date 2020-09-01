BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 3.50. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BRP by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,616 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.