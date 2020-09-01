BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.
DOOO stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 3.50. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
