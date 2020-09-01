Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $212.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors likely to act as propellants. Better pricing, private label offering, inventory management and merchandise initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the company has been witnessing a healthy demand. A reflection of the same was visible in second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. However, incremental investments in pay and benefits for team members, any supply chain disruptions and deleverage in SG&A expenses may hurt margins.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on DG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.59.

Shares of DG stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

