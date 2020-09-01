Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

