Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $417,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $19,273,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.