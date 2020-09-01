Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dell by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Dell by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dell during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dell by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dell by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,851 shares of company stock worth $32,356,048. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $67.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 139.72%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

