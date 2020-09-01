Amalgamated Bank Sells 153,874 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,874 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 154.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Sirius XM by 60.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

