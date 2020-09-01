Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,213 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of TAP opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

