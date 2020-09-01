Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 464,539 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 853,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $255,124.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $166,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,402.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,802. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -216.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.