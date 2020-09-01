Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 5,986 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $2,735,009.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,771.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,330 shares of company stock worth $6,241,931. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

