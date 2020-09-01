Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,765 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Univar were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Univar by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Univar by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.