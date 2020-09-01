Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 333,710 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $2,145,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,540 shares of company stock worth $15,163,688. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

