Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $93,416,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,393,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 2,435,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

