Amalgamated Bank Has $346,000 Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 409,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after buying an additional 147,247 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Verint Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

