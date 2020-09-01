Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,756 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

