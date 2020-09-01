Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after buying an additional 279,939 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

