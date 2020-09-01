5,285 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 31,666.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 2.28. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

