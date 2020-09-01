Amalgamated Bank Invests $342,000 in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth approximately $122,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth approximately $16,940,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth approximately $7,491,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

