Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 160,900 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

