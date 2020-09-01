10,900 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Koppers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 609,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 110,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Koppers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 428,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 327,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $522.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

