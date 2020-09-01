Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $308,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIIN shares. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

