Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCO stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $286.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

