Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASY stock opened at $177.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

