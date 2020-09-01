Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Southern Airlines (OTCMKTS:HMCTF)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

About China Southern Airlines

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Southern Airlines
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Southern Airlines
Tecan Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Tecan Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Vanadian Energy
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Vanadian Energy
Bayerische Motoren Werke Given News Sentiment Score of 2.80
Bayerische Motoren Werke Given News Sentiment Score of 2.80
SoftBank Group Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows
SoftBank Group Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows
iMedia Brands Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade
iMedia Brands Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report