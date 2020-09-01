Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tecan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TCHBF stock opened at $466.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $488.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.29 and its 200-day moving average is $346.89.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

