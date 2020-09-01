Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given News Sentiment Score of 2.80

News coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

