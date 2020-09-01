SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected SoftBank Group’s score:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.58.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

