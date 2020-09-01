iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $12.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. iMedia Brands traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.12. 179,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 209,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMBI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iMedia Brands stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.44% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%.

About iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

