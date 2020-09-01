Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) dropped 6.3% on Monday after Pi Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $3.15 to $3.10. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Auryn Resources traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 584,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 400,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from $2.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

