Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.01. 5,654,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,688,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $758.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

