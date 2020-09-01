Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.01. 5,654,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,688,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $758.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Southern Airlines
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Southern Airlines
Tecan Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Tecan Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Vanadian Energy
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Vanadian Energy
Bayerische Motoren Werke Given News Sentiment Score of 2.80
Bayerische Motoren Werke Given News Sentiment Score of 2.80
SoftBank Group Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows
SoftBank Group Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows
iMedia Brands Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade
iMedia Brands Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report