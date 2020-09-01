Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.06. 555,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 696,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Specifically, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUV shares. Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

