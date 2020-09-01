Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 673,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 657,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Specifically, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 485.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

