Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Media Impact Rating of -2.60

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.87. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

